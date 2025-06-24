Tata Capital gets Sebi nod for $2 bn IPO, likely India's biggest in 2025

By Rajesh Mascarenhas and Baiju Kalesh

Tata Capital Ltd. received the approval of India’s markets regulator to proceed with its plans for an initial public offering that may fetch about $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, in what is expected to be the country’s biggest listing this year.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India notified the company and its bankers, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The non-banking finance arm of Tata Group aims to launch the share sale as early as August, the people said.