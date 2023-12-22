Home / Markets / IPO / Gretex Share Broking files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Gretex Share Broking files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager to the issue. Equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 2:39 PM IST
Gretex Share Broking has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 1.67 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 30.96 lakh shares by selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi on Friday.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Mumbai-based Gretex Share Broking is engaged in the business of market making and stock broking, underwriting capital markets issuances and depository participants of NSDL.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager to the issue. Equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 2:39 PM IST

