Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO closes today; check latest subscription, GMP

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of healthcare services provider Hannah Joseph Hospital is set to close today, Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

The maiden public issue, which opened for public subscription on Thursday, January 22, 2026, has received a muted response from investors, getting oversubscribed by only 1.32 times, driven largely by demand from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and retail investors.

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO GMP The unlised shares of Hannah Joseph Hospital were trading flat at ₹70, the upper end price, in grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. According to BSE data as of 11:40 AM, the Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO had received bids for 5.7 million shares against 4.29 million shares on offer. The portion reserved for NIIs was booked 1.60 times, followed by retail individual investors at 1.44 times. However, the portion booked for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed to only 88 per cent.

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO details The public offering of the Madurai-based company comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6 million equity shares, aggregating to ₹42 crore. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO is priced in the range of ₹67 to ₹70 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor would require ₹2,80,000 to apply for two lots, or 4,000 shares. As the public issue closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Thursday, January 29, while shares are expected to be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Friday, January 30.