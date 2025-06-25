Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 03:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sudeep Pharma files DRHP with Sebi for IPO, plans major capex expansion

Sudeep Pharma files DRHP with Sebi for IPO, plans major capex expansion

Sudeep Pharma's IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹95 crore, and an OFS of 10.07 million equity shares

Upcoming IPO

Sudeep Pharma files DRHP with Sebi

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Upcoming IPO: Sudeep Pharma, a manufacturer of excipients and speciality ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food and nutrition industries, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its maiden public issue. 
 
The Gujarat-based tech company's IPO, with a face value of ₹1 per equity share consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹95 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.07 million equity shares by existing shareholders.

Sudeep Pharma IPO details

The OFS comprises up to 3.56 million equity shares by Sujit Jaysukh Bhayani, up to 5 million equity shares by Sujeet Jaysukh Bhayani HUF, up to 7,50,000 million equity shares by Shanil Sujit Bhayani, and up to 7,54,200 equity shares by Avani Sujit Bhayani.
 
 
According to the DRHP, the offer is being made through the book-building process. The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders, and not less than 35 per cent for retail individual bidders.
 
From the net issue proceeds the company intends to use ₹75.81 crore for capital expenditure towards procurement of machinery for its production line located at Nandesari Facility I, as well as, general corporate purposes, as per the DRHP.
 
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers.

About Sudeep Pharma

Incorporated in 1989, Sudeep Pharma manufactures excipients and speciality ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food and nutrition industries. The company has a presence in both, domestic and international markets, including the United States, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. It is one of the largest producers of food-grade iron phosphate for infant nutrition, clinical nutrition, and the food and beverage sectors, in terms of production capacity with a combined annual manufacturing capacity of 65,579 metric tons, as of December 31, 2024, according to a F&S report mentioned in the DRHP. 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty power ahead; Smallcap stocks rally; IT, auto lead gains; MCX up 6%

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI extends trading hours of call money, repo, tri-party repo markets

Stock market

This newly acquired Adani group stock hits new high; zooms 66% in 2 months

Titan

Titan rises 4% as Macquarie maintains 'Outperform'; top gainer on BSE, NSE

Dixon Technologies

Dixon Tech slips 3%; Phillip Capital raises competition concerns, cuts TP

Topics : SEBI Stock Market IPOs ipo filing share market Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon