ICICI Pru AMC IPO sails through on day 2; GMP slips to 12%: Check details

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) sailed through on the second day of subscription, with the issue fully subscribed, led by demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The ₹10,603 crore IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 49 million equity shares by promoter Prudential Corporation Holdings. The mainline offering received bids for 44.45 million shares against 35 million shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.27 times, as of 12:30 PM on Monday, December 15, 2025, according to NSE data.

The non-institutional investors (NIIs) category received 1.93 times subscription, while the quota reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1.97 times. However, the retail investors portion received only 54 per cent subscription.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP According to platforms tracking grey market activity, the unlisted shares of ICICI Prudential were trading at a premium of ₹265 or 12.24 per cent, indicating a listing price of around ₹2,430 against the issue price of ₹2,165. However, the GMP slipped from a high of ₹292 or 13.5 per cent on December 14, 2025. ICICI Prudential AMC IPO anchor round Ahead of the IPO, the company raised ₹3,021.8 crore from the anchor investors on December 11, 2025. The company has allocated 4.66 million equity shares to 149 institutional investors at ₹2,165 per share. Global investors like Capital Group, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Temasek, CLSA Global, Fidelity, JP Morgan, Government Pension Fund Global, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Amundi Funds, Prudential Assurance Company, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Integrated Core Strategies Asia, and Societe Generale invested in the company through an anchor book.

Domestic institutional investors, including HDFC AMC, SBI Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital, Helios, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Axis MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, DSP MF, Quant Mutual Fund, HSBC MF, Invesco, Edelweiss, and PGIM, also participated in the anchor round. Here are the key details of ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: The ₹10,602 crore public issue will close for bidding on Tuesday, December 16. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, December 17. Shares of ICICI Prudential AMC will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Friday, December 19. The price band has been set in the range of ₹2,061 to ₹2,165 per share. At the upper end of the price band, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹12,990 to bid for one lot of 6 shares.