ICICI Prudential AMC to launch IPO on Dec 12 as Prudential sells 10% stake

ICICI Prudential Asset Management will launch its Indian initial public offering next week, with British insurer Prudential planning to sell about a 10 per cent stake in the company.

Prudential will sell up to 49 million shares in the IPO, compared with an earlier plan of 17.7 million shares, ICICI Prudential said in a filing late on Friday. The asset manager issued bonus shares earlier this year, increasing its outstanding shares.

The fund house, which had filed for the IPO in July, is a joint venture between India's second-largest private lender, ICICI Bank, which holds a 51 per cent stake, and Prudential, which owns the rest.