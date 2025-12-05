Mainboard IPO launches hit 100 after 18 years as fundraising tops ₹1.7 trn

The mainboard initial public offering ( IPO ) launches have hit the 100 mark this calendar year for the first time since 2007. The milestone crowns a record year for the domestic primary market, where IPO mobilisation is set to cross Rs 1.7 trillion.

Which IPO announcements helped take the mainboard count to 100?

The 100 mark has been hit following new IPO announcements by Park Medi World, Corona Remedies, Nephrocare Health and Wakefit Innovations this week. ICICI Prudential Asset Management’s Rs 10,000-crore IPO is also expected to open next week.

How many companies have completed IPOs so far this year?

As of Friday, 96 companies have completed their IPOs this year. How does this year’s fundraising compare with last year’s record? Fundraising through last week surpassed last year’s record Rs 1.59 trillion mobilised by 91 firms. Why is back-to-back record primary-market fundraising notable? This also marks the first time India has seen two consecutive years of record primary-market fundraising; historically, a blockbuster year has been followed by two to three quieter ones. Why has the IPO market stayed strong despite volatility in secondary markets? Market participants say 2025’s boom comes despite a volatile backdrop for secondary markets. Since June, corporate profit softness and uncertainty around the trade deal with the US have weighed on benchmark indices. Yet the IPO market has remained resilient, with at least eight offerings launching every month since June.

What happened to IPO activity during the July–August market decline? In July and August, when the Nifty, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 all fell, 25 companies still raised Rs 26,579 crore. September alone saw 25 launches — the busiest month since January 1997. Which marquee names feature among this year’s largest listings? This year’s roster also includes marquee names: Tata Capital (Rs 15,512 crore), LG Electronics (Rs 11,604 crore), Lenskart Solutions (Rs 7,278 crore) and Groww parent BillionBrains Garage Ventures (Rs 6,632 crore). What factors are bankers citing for the surge in IPO launches?

According to bankers, the surge reflects companies’ confidence in achieving their desired valuations, supported by strong domestic institutional inflows seeking deployment opportunities. The continued need for private equity (PE) investors to monetise holdings has added further momentum. “We were accustomed to viewing the IPO market as cyclical because foreign investor support was essential in the past. Foreign flows remain cyclical, but domestic support in recent years has been unwavering,” said Ajay Garg, managing director, Equirus. “There has been a significant shift from bank deposits to equities. And there is no cyclicality in private equity capital coming into India — PE money has flowed in consistently for 15 years. Strong domestic markets have enabled timely exits for PE investors.”