Home / Markets / IPO / Meesho, Aequs & Vidya Wires IPOs see bumper demand; bids exceed ₹3 trn

Meesho, Aequs & Vidya Wires IPOs see bumper demand; bids exceed ₹3 trn

Meesho, Aequs and Vidya Wires drew bids worth nearly Rs 3 trillion, with institutional investors driving subscriptions as high as 120 times the shares on offer

IPO, initial public offering
premium
E-commerce platform Meesho’s Rs 5,421-crore IPO was subscribed 79 times, led by heavy demand from institutional investors.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 6:57 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Meesho, Aequs and Vidya Wires witnessed overwhelming investor demand, collectively attracting bids worth nearly Rs 3 trillion on Friday, the final day of subscription.
 
E-commerce platform Meesho’s Rs 5,421-crore IPO was subscribed 79 times, led by heavy demand from institutional investors. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category received bids 120 times the shares on offer, while the high-net-worth individual (HNI) and retail segments saw subscriptions of 38 times and 19 times, respectively.
 
Ahead of the issue, Meesho had raised Rs 2,440 crore from anchor investors such as SBI Mutual Fund, GIC, Fidelity, BlackRock, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund, and tech-focused investors like Dragoneer.
 
The issue was priced in the range of Rs 105-111 per share, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,171 crore.
 
At the upper end of the price band, the company’s valuation stands at around Rs 50,000 crore.
 
Aequs, a component manufacturer with a primary focus on the aerospace sector, also drew strong demand. Its Rs 922-crore IPO was subscribed 102 times, garnering bids worth over Rs 52,000 crore. The QIB category received 121 times subscription, the HNI category 81 times, and the retail category 78 times.
 
Meanwhile, Vidya Wires’ Rs 300-crore issue was subscribed 27 times. The QIB portion saw subscription of 5 times, while the HNI and retail segments were subscribed 52 times and 28 times, respectively. The issue was priced between Rs 48 and Rs 52 per share.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Corona Remedies IPO opens Dec 8: Bid or skip? Here's what experts suggest

Park Medi World IPO opens Dec 10; sets price band at ₹154-162: Key details

Premium

Manipal Health readies $1 bn IPO; targets $12-15 bn valuation

Corona Remedies IPO opens Dec 8: GMP at 31%; 5 key risks you should know

Meesho IPO booked 3x on strong demand; should you bid too? Analysts weigh

Topics :MeeshoIPO marketinitial public offerings

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story