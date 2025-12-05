Meesho, Aequs & Vidya Wires IPOs see bumper demand; bids exceed ₹3 trn

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Meesho, Aequs and Vidya Wires witnessed overwhelming investor demand, collectively attracting bids worth nearly Rs 3 trillion on Friday, the final day of subscription.

E-commerce platform Meesho’s Rs 5,421-crore IPO was subscribed 79 times, led by heavy demand from institutional investors. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category received bids 120 times the shares on offer, while the high-net-worth individual (HNI) and retail segments saw subscriptions of 38 times and 19 times, respectively.

Ahead of the issue, Meesho had raised Rs 2,440 crore from anchor investors such as SBI Mutual Fund, GIC, Fidelity, BlackRock, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund, and tech-focused investors like Dragoneer.