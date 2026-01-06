GMP hints at double digit listing gains for Modern Diagnostic IPO on Jan 7

Modern Diagnostic IPO listing forecast: Grey market trends suggest a positive listing for pathology and radiology services chain operator Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre, which is set to debut on D-Street on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. This comes after the company successfully raised ₹36.89 crore through its maiden share sale, which closed for subscription on January 2.

As investors eagerly await the stock's debut on the BSE SME platform, grey market trends indicate a promising listing. Before the official market debut, unlisted shares of Modern Diagnostic were being traded at ₹103.5 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹13.5 or 15 per cent over the issue price of ₹90, according to market sources tracking the unofficial activity.

ALSO READ: Yajur Fibres IPO opens Jan 7; GMP flat: Check price band, key dates, more Should the current grey market trends hold, Modern Diagnostic shares are expected to list around ₹103, potentially delivering a 15 per cent return for IPO allottees. However, given that the grey market is unregulated, market participants are advised not to rely solely on the GMP as an indicator of listing performance. Modern Diagnostic IPO details The public offering of Modern Diagnostic, a diagnostic chain operator, involved the issuance of 4.1 million fresh equity shares, raising ₹36.89 crore. Notably, there is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component in this IPO. The issue was offered at a price band of ₹85 to ₹90 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares, from December 31, 2025, to January 2, 2026.