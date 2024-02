Juniper Hotels' Rs 1,800 cr IPO gets 23% subscription on 2nd day of offer

The initial share sale of Juniper Hotels, which runs hotels under the Hyatt brand, received 23 per cent subscription on the second day of offer on Thursday.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 66,03,040 shares against 2,89,47,367 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 87 per cent, quota for non-institutional investors received 14 per cent subscription, and the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received a mere 6 per cent subscription.

On Tuesday, Juniper Hotels said it has garnered Rs 810 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,800 crore and the price band is Rs 342-360 apiece.

Funds to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore will be utilised for repayment of debt availed by the company and subsidiaries -- Chartered Hotels Pvt Ltd and Chartered Hampi Hotels Pvt Ltd.

Besides, a portion of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The hospitality firm had a portfolio of seven hotels and serviced apartments and operated 1,836 keys across the luxury, upper upscale, and upscale categories of hotels in India as of September 2023.

Currently, Saraf Hotels owns a 44.68 per cent stake in Juniper Hotels, Two Seas Holdings holds a 50 per cent stake and the remaining 5.32 per cent shareholding is with Juniper Investments.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

JM Financial, CLSA India and ICICI Securities Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.