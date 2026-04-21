Leapfrog Engineering IPO opens on Apr 23: Check GMP, key dates, price band

Leapfrog Engineering IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Leapfrog Engineering Services, an integrated engineering services and EPCC services, will open for public subscription on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹88.5 crore, which comprises a fresh issue of 34.6 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3.9 million shares.

Leapfrog Engineering IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹21 to ₹23 per share, with a lot size of 6,000 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹1,38,000 to bid for two lots consisting of 12,000 shares.

Leapfrog Engineering Services is engaged in engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) with a specialised focus on electrical, instrumentation, fire safety, modular substation and automation systems. It caters to a wide range of industries, including Oil and Gas, Food processing, Pharma, Metals, among others. Here are the key details of the Leapfrog Engineering IPO: Leapfrog Engineering IPO GMP According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Leapfrog Engineering were trading flat at ₹23, the upper end of the price band of ₹21 to ₹23. Leapfrog Engineering IPO key dates The public issue will remain open for subscription until Monday, April 27, 2026. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, April 28, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Wednesday, April 29. Leapfrog Engineering shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Thursday, April 30, 2026.