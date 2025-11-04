Applied for Studds Accessories IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Studds Accessories IPO allotment: The basis of allotment for the Studds Accessories IPO, the two-wheeler helmet manufacturer, is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The main public offering concluded on Monday, November 3, 2025, and received a strong response from investors.
As per the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO was subscribed 73.25 times, with bids for 399.23 million shares against the 5.45 million shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) drove the demand, subscribing 160 times their allocated portion. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed at 77 times, while the retail investor portion saw a subscription of 22.09 times.
After the allotment is completed, investors can check their allotment status on the NSE and BSE websites or via MUFG Intime India, the IPO registrar.
Steps to check Studds Accessories IPO allotment status on BSE:
- Visit the official BSE website at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity
- Choose Studds Accessories from the list of IPOs
- Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
- Complete the Captcha verification displayed on the page
- Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status
Steps to check Studds Accessories IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime:
- Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal at in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
- From the dropdown menu, select Studds Accessories under the list of IPOs
- Enter your Application Number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC
- Click Submit to view your IPO allotment status
Studds Accessories IPO GMP
According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Studds Accessories were trading at ₹655 apiece in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹70 or 12 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹557 to ₹585.
Studds Accessories IPO listing date
Studds Accessories IPO opened for public subscription on Thursday, October 30, and closed on Monday, November 3, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on November 6. Shares of Studds Accessories are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Friday, November 7, 2025.
MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the public issue. IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are acting as book-running lead managers.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the funds raised through the issue, as the entire offer comprises a sale of shares by existing shareholders.