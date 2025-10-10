LG Electronics IPO explodes with record bids: Check allotment status, GMP

LG Electronics IPO allotment status: Investors on Dalal Street are awaiting the basis of allotment for shares of LG Electronics India Ltd, the appliance major that has created history by attracting Investors on Dalal Street are awaiting the basis of allotment for shares of LG Electronics India Ltd, the appliance major that has created history by attracting bids worth a record ₹4.4 trillion for its ₹11,607-crore initial public offering (IPO) . The issue has surpassed the previous record held by Bajaj Housing Finance, whose ₹6,560-crore IPO drew bids worth ₹3.24 trillion in 2024.

The Indian arm of the South Korean consumer durables giant launched the eighth-largest IPO in the domestic market, comprising an entirely offer-for-sale of shares by the promoter. The public subscription was open from October 7 to 9, with a price band of ₹1,080–₹1,140 per share and a lot size of 13 shares. According to BSE data, the LG Electronics India IPO received bids for 3,853.46 million equity shares against 71.33 million shares on offer, resulting in a strong overall subscription of 54.02 times.

The response was led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose quota was subscribed a massive 166.51 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) segment saw a subscription of 22.45 times, while the retail investor portion was subscribed 3.55 times, indicating strong but selective participation across investor categories. Here's how to check LG Electronics IPO Allotment online – Direct links The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised today. Once completed, investors who applied for the LG Electronics IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the LG Electronics IPO allotment status: Check LG Electronics IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check LG Electronics IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: Check LG Electronics IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/ Check LG Electronics IPO allotment status on NSE: Check LG Electronics IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp Grey market premium steady ahead of listing Meanwhile, the grey market premium (GMP) for LG Electronics India remained firm, reflecting sustained optimism among investors. According to market observers, the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹1,520 per share, implying a premium of ₹380, or nearly 33 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band at ₹1,140. The company’s shares are slated to make their stock market debut on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, on both the BSE and NSE.