Anantam Highways Trust raises ₹180 cr as IPO opens for subscription

Anantam Highways Trust has collected Rs 180 crore from anchor investors as its Initial Public Offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Tuesday.
WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, Minerva Ventures, Trust Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets, Edelweiss Life Insurance Company and Reliance General Insurance Company, among others, participated in the anchor round, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.
Anantam Highways Trust allotted 1.8 crore units to these investors at Rs 100 apiece, the circular showed.
The infrastructure investment trust's Rs 400 crore IPO would conclude on October 9. The price band has been set between Rs 98-100 per unit.
Proceeds from the public issue are expected to be utilised for funding infrastructure projects, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.
Anantam Highways Trust operates in the road and highway sector, with a portfolio of revenue-generating assets aimed at providing stable and predictable returns to investors.
