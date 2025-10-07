Home / Markets / IPO / Firm grey market trends spur optimism for Advance Agrolife IPO market debut

Firm grey market trends spur optimism for Advance Agrolife IPO market debut

If grey market trends are any indication, Advance Agrolife shares are poised for a favourable listing

Advance Agrolife IPO gmp
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 3:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Advance Agrolife IPO Listing Forecast: Investors are keenly awaiting the debut of agrochemical company Advance Agrolife on the bourses, scheduled for Wednesday, October 8, 2025. If grey market trends are any indication, the stock is poised for a favourable listing.
 
Advance Agrolife has successfully raised around ₹193 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which comprised a fresh issue of 19.3 million equity shares. The issue received strong investor interest across categories, reflecting confidence in the company's growth prospects.
 
Ahead of its official listing, Advance Agrolife’s shares were commanding a premium in the unofficial grey market, signalling positive sentiment around the stock. According to sources tracking grey market activity, the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹120 apiece, indicating a premium of ₹20, or 20 per cent, over the IPO price of ₹100 per share.
 
If the current grey market premium (GMP) sustains, Advance Agrolife could list at around ₹120, delivering potential listing gains of over 20 per cent for IPO allottees. That said, However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance. Listing day performance can also be influenced by broader market trends, investor sentiment, and institutional interest.  ALSO READ | Brokerages upbeat on LG Electronics IPO: GMP up 28%; should you subscribe?

Advance Agrolife IPO details

The public issue of Advance Agrolife consisted of an entirely fresh issue of 19.3 million equity shares worth ₹192.86 crore. It was offered at a price band of ₹95–100 per share, with a lot size of 150 shares, from September 30 to October 3, 2025.
 
The public issue received overwhelming demand, being oversubscribed by 56.85 times, largely driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their reserved portion by 175.30 times.
 
The basis of allotment for Advance Agrolife IPO shares was finalised on Monday, October 6, 2025.
 
KFin Technologies is serving as the registrar for the offering, while Choice Capital Advisors is acting as the sole book running lead manager (BRLM).
 
Advance Agrolife proposes to use the IPO proceeds primarily to fund its working capital requirements. Further, a portion of the proceeds, the company said, will be used for general corporate purposes.  ALSO READ | WeWork India IPO tumbles to sail through; subscription lags at 16%, GMP nil

About Advance Agrolife

Incorporated in 2002, Advance Agrolife Limited manufactures agrochemical products supporting the entire crop lifecycle, including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, micro-nutrients and bio-fertilizers, and technical grade products. Operating through B2B sales across 19 states, 3 UTs, and exports to multiple countries, it runs three manufacturing facilities in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canara Bank to unlock ₹684 crore treasure chest through Canara Robeco IPO

Sai Parenteral's files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹285-cr via fresh issue

Anantam Highways Trust raises ₹180 cr as IPO opens for subscription

Canara HSBC Life ₹2,517-cr IPO: Price band set at ₹100-106; key details

LG Electronics India to start taking orders for $1.3 billion IPO

Topics :IPO listing timeIPO GMPIPO REVIEWIPOsinitial public offerings IPOs

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story