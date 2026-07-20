Lohia Corp fixes IPO price band at ₹404-425; issue opens on July 23

Industrial machinery manufacturer Lohia Corp Ltd on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 404-425 per equity share for its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO), valuing the company at around Rs 4,500 crore at the higher end.

The company's Rs 1,102 crore IPO will open for public subscription on July 23 and conclude on July 27, while the bidding for anchor investors will open on July 22, according to a public announcement.

The IPO is entirely an OFS of up to 2.59 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. Since the issue is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public offering.