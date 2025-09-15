Home / Markets / IPO / Medicover Hospitals to launch IPO in 2026, says CMD Anil Krishna

Medicover Hospitals to launch IPO in 2026, says CMD Anil Krishna

Medicover on Monday announced significant expansion plans in Telangana with the addition of two new multi-specialty hospitals here, a press release said

initial public offering, IPO
Speaking at a media interaction, Dr Anil Krishna, Chairman and Managing Director, Medicover Hospitals, said the group has set a turnover target of Rs 2,000 crore for the current financial year.
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
Medicover Hospitals, a city-based super-specialty healthcare chain, is planning to go for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2026 to support its expansion of infrastructure and reduction of debt burden.

The expansion includes exploring key markets outside the Telugu states, particularly Bengaluru and Pune and increasing Medicover's overall capacity to around 6,400 beds across India, he added.

Speaking at a media interaction, Dr Anil Krishna, Chairman and Managing Director, Medicover Hospitals, said the group has set a turnover target of Rs 2,000 crore for the current financial year.

The expansion includes exploring key markets outside the Telugu states, particularly Bengaluru and Pune and increasing Medicover's overall capacity to around 6,400 beds across India, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IPOCompany NewshealthcareMarkets

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

