Monday, December 01, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Meesho plans to set aside ₹480 cr from IPO proceeds to pay AI, tech staff

Meesho plans to set aside ₹480 cr from IPO proceeds to pay AI, tech staff

E-commerce company Meesho plans to use Rs 480 crore from the public offer proceeds towards payment of salaries of AI and technology teams, according to draft IPO papers.

Meesho

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

E-commerce company Meesho plans to use Rs 480 crore from the public offer proceeds towards payment of salaries of AI and technology teams, according to draft IPO papers.

The disclosure has sparked social media chatter over whether such utilisation from IPO funds (on personnel salary spends) should be worrying or signals long-term bets on tech talent.

SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm is aiming to raise Rs 5,421 crore through its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which opens for subscription on December 3. The e-commerce firm will make its debut on the stock market on December 12.

The Bengaluru-based company's maiden public offering will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,250 crore, along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 10.55 crore shares valued at Rs 1,171 crore at the upper band, taking the total issue size to Rs 5,421 crore.

 

Giving details of the proposed utilisation of IPO proceeds, the company disclosed that Rs 480 crore is earmarked for "payment of salaries of our existing and replacement hires for the Machine Learning and AI and technology teams for AI and technology development undertaken by Meesho Technologies Private Limited, our subsidiary".

Also Read

WeWork

Bombay HC dismisses petitions against Sebi approval of WeWork India IPO

Meesho IPO

Meesho IPO to unlock ₹1,020 crore bonanza for founders, early backers

funds, mutual fund, investors

A rally leaning too far: A Jenga-high market with a wobbling basepremium

Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho's whole-time director and chief technology officer

Ecommerce firm Meesho says free cash flow positive ahead of ₹5,421 cr IPOpremium

Meesho IPO price band

Meesho sets IPO price band at ₹105-111; check key dates, GMP, objective

It further said Rs 1,390 crore would be set aside for investment in cloud infrastructure in subsidiary MTPL, and another Rs 1,020 crore for investment towards marketing and brand initiatives (in MTPL).

It also listed inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes as activities proposed to be funded from the net proceeds.

The cumulative amount to be utilised towards inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes shall not exceed 35 per cent of the gross proceeds. Further, the amount utilised for the objective of funding inorganic growth through acquisition and other strategic initiatives shall not exceed 10 per cent of the amount raised by the company, it said.

The amount to be spent towards funding inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes will be finalised on the determination of the offer price and updated in the prospectus prior to filing with the Registrar of Companies, according to the document.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

AU Small

AU Small Finance Bank ropes in Ranbir, Rashmika as brand ambassadors

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties highest bidder for five-acre land parcel in Hyderabad

PHARMA, MEDICINE

Lupin gets US FDA nod for its first biosimilar drug Pegfilgrastim

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric launches pan-India in-app service feature under 'Hyperservice'

bajaj auto pulsar bikes two wheelers

Bajaj Auto domestic two-wheeler sales dip 1% at 202,510 units in November

Topics : IPO Meesho ecommerce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon