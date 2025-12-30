Modern Diagnostic IPO opens on Dec 31: Check GMP, key dates, price band

Modern Diagnostic IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre, a diagnostic chain in India, will open for public subscription on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹36.89 crore, which comprises a fresh issue of 4.1 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Modern Diagnostic were trading flat at ₹90, the upper end of the price band of ₹85 to ₹90.

Established in 1985, Modern Diagnostics provides diagnostic and related healthcare test services in India. It offers a one-stop solution for pathology and radiology testing services, such as imaging (including radiology), and pathology/clinical laboratory. The company provides healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patients’ diagnosis and prevention, monitoring of disease and other health conditions. Currently, Modern Diagnostic operates 21 centres, which include 18 laboratories and 3 diagnostic centres in 8 states.

Modern Diagnostic IPO key dates

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Friday, January 2, 2026. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 5, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Tuesday, January 6. Modern Diagnostic shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, January 7, 2025.

Modern Diagnostic IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while Beeline Capital Advisors is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

Modern Diagnostic IPO objective