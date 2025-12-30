Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / E to E Transportation IPO shines on Day 3; 200x subscription, 83% GMP

E to E Transportation IPO shines on Day 3; 200x subscription, 83% GMP

According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the public offering has been oversubscribed by a massive 210.50 times

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Railway sector-based infrastructure company, E to E Transportation Infrastructure, has received an overwhelming response from investors for its initial public offering (IPO), which is set to close for subscription today, December 30. Through its maiden share sale, the company aims to raise ₹84.22 crore from the markets.
 
According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the public offering has been oversubscribed by a massive 210.50 times as of 11:14 AM on Tuesday.
 
The favourable sentiment extended to the grey markets as well, where the unlisted shares of the company were commanding a solid premium. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the unlisted shares of E to E Transportation Infrastructure were trading at ₹319 per share. This translates to a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹145 per share, or 83.33% over the upper end of the issue price of ₹174 per share.  ALSO READ | Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks files DRHP for ₹2,600-cr IPO
 

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO details

The public offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares, valued at ₹84.22 crore, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
The issue is being offered at a price band of ₹164 to ₹174 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples of 800 shares thereafter. Accordingly, a retail investor would need ₹2,78,400 to bid for the minimum 1,600 shares.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty tests 25,900; SMIDs fall; realty, chemical shares drag

equity market, stocks, share market

Gujarat Kidney makes positive D-St debut; lists at 6% premium on bourses

Shyam Dhani share price

Bumper listing! Shyam Dhani IPO shares list at 90% premium on NSE SME

IPO

Year-ender 2025: Financials, new-age cos dominate India's IPO fundraising

initial public offering, IPO

Sebi clears IPOs of Knack Packaging, Shivalaya and two other firms

 
With the three-day subscription window for bids concluding today, the basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. Successful allottees can expect the company’s shares to be credited to their demat accounts by Thursday, January 1, 2026.  ALSO READ | Shyam Dhani IPO shares list at 90% premium on NSE SME 
Shares of E to E Transportation Infrastructure are tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on January 2, 2026.
 
As outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company intends to use the proceeds from the public offering to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
 
For the public issue, MUFG InTime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar, while Hem Securities acts as the sole book-running lead manager.

More From This Section

Silver Touch Technologies share

Silver Touch Tech up 7%, hits all-time high; here's what's boosting rally

Mangalam Drugs & Organics share

Mangalam Drugs & Organics shares hits 5% upper circuit; here's why

Ajanta Pharma share price today

Ajanta Pharma shares up 3% as Biocon tie-up fuels long-term growth optimism

Max Healthcare Institute

HDFC Sec upgrades Max Healthcare on strong expansion-led growth outlook

Blinkit

Eternal shares down 25% from record high; what's making the Street nervous?

Topics : IPO GMP IPO listing time SME IPOs NSE SME platform IPO allotment initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon