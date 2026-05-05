NSE pushes to file IPO papers by June 15; sets stage for 2026 listing

Filing of IPO papers before the end of June would allow the exchange to base its submission on financials for the March 2026 quarter, which were declared on Tuesday, a source said.

The bourse is also moving to resolve legacy regulatory issues, including the settlement of more than ₹1,800 crore in cases linked to colocation and dark fibre, as recommended by a high-powered advisory committee set up by Sebi.

As part of pre-filing requirements, the exchange has convened an extraordinary general meeting on May 25 to seek shareholder approval for amendments to its articles of association.

The IPO will be entirely an offer for sale, with existing investors expected to dilute up to 5 per cent of their holdings, depending on demand. Shareholders including Temasek, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and ChrysCapital are likely to pare stakes.

NSE is expected to seek a valuation of ₹4 trillion to ₹6 trillion, potentially placing it among India’s most valuable listed companies. The exchange has appointed around 20 merchant bankers and eight law firms for the offering.