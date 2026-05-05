NSE pushes to file IPO papers by June 15; sets stage for 2026 listing

The IPO will be entirely an offer for sale, with existing investors expected to dilute up to 5 per cent of their holdings, depending on demand. Shareholders including Temasek, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and ChrysCapital are likely to pare stakes.
NSE is expected to seek a valuation of ₹4 trillion to ₹6 trillion, potentially placing it among India’s most valuable listed companies. The exchange has appointed around 20 merchant bankers and eight law firms for the offering.
Separately, the exchange has strengthened its board with recent appointments, including Rajeev Vasudeva as a public interest director and Dinesh Pant as a nominee director representing LIC. It is also awaiting regulatory approval to appoint an executive director.