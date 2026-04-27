Edtech firm Adda 247 targets public listing within next 12 to 18 months

Commenting on the areas where the company could explore potential acquisitions, possibly using IPO proceeds, Nagar said, “Things are changing fast and new technologies like AI are coming and evolving. Around that, some things (acquisitions) can happen which will probably take time for us to build or we would need to create the whole ecosystem. So, probably, that will be one area where we will be open to exploring. Otherwise, in the broader spectrum, skilling is one area where I might consider an acquisition. But broadly, I am a bit conservative about acquiring companies.”