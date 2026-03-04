Omnitech Engineering to list on Mar 5; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

Omnitech Engineering IPO listing forecast: Omnitech Engineering, a manufacturing and engineering solutions company, is scheduled to make its Dalal Street debut on Thursday, March 4, 2026. Early indicators from the grey market suggest a discounted debut.

The basis of allotment was finalised on Monday, March 2, 2026, and investors are now awaiting the company’s debut on Dalal Street. Ahead of listing, the stock was quoted at around ₹217 in the grey market, reflecting a discount of ₹10 or 4.5 per cent to the issue price of ₹227, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Omnitech Engineering IPO details

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 18.4 million equity shares worth up to ₹418 crore and an OFS of 7.3 million shares worth up to ₹165 crore. The issue was offered at a price band of ₹216 to ₹227 per share, with a lot size of 66 shares. The public issue was open for subscription from February 25 to February 27, 2026.

MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the IPO. Equirus Capital and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers.

According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹50 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, ₹233.5 crore for new projects, and ₹18.7 crore for capital expenditure at the existing facility 2. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.