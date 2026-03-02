Monday, March 02, 2026 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omnitech Engineering IPO wraps up with 1.14x subscription

Omnitech Engineering IPO wraps up with 1.14x subscription

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The offer received bids for 2.16 crore shares as against 1.89 crore shares on offer.

Omnitech Engineering received bids for 2,16,31,632 shares as against 1,89,09,890 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.14 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 2.86 times, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 0.73 times and the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 0.33 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 February 2026, and it will close on 27 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 216 and 227 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 66 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

 

The issue comprises both an offer for sale and a fresh issue of equity shares (of Rs 5 face value) worth aggregating to Rs 165 crore and Rs 418 crore, respectively. The entire portion of the offer for sale is by Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh.

Of the net proceeds, the company proposed to utilize Rs 50 crore towards repayment and/or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; Rs 233.558 crore towards setting up of two new manufacturing facilities at Village Chhapara (in Rajkot District) [with Rs 132.844 crore for facility 1 and Rs 100.714 crore for facility 2]; Rs 18.698 crore for funding towards capital expenditure requirements for purchase and installation of solar panels on the rooftop at, and purchase of new equipment/machinery for, the existing manufacturing facility at Village Chhapara; and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Also Read

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir with T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav

T20 WC: World Cups and bilateral series are different, says Gambhir

India VIX soars 20% on West Asia concerns

India VIX zooms 20% to nine-month high as West Asia tensions intensify

Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, March 2, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex loses 1,200 points, Nifty near 24,800; India VIX jumps nearly 20%

Luxury to Necessity

From Luxury to Necessity: How EMI Cards are Powering India's Middle-Class Aspirations

PM Narendra Modi, Canada's Mark carney

PM Modi meets Canadian PM Carney to reset relations, boost trade

Outstanding borrowings at the end of Sep 2025 stood at Rs 382.913 crore.

Omnitech Engineering (OEL), promoted by Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh, is a key player in high-precision components and assemblies, serving global clients across energy, automation, and industrial equipment sectors. The company operates 3 strategically located facilities near Mundra Port, with exports contributing approximately 79% of revenue. As of September 2025, OELs order book stood at Rs 1,765 crore, representing 5x FY25 sales, highlighting robust demand and strong business momentum.

Ahead of the IPO of Omnitech Engineering on 24 February 2026, the company raised Rs 174.59 crore from anchor investors by allotting 76.91 lakh shares at Rs 227 each to 17 anchor investors.

For the six months ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.79 crore and sales of Rs 228.17 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BCCL slides after coking coal output slumps 2% YoY in Feb'26

BCCL slides after coking coal output slumps 2% YoY in Feb'26

Wall Street Slides on Hot Inflation Data and Sector Selloff

Wall Street Slides on Hot Inflation Data and Sector Selloff

SSWL reports 17% YoY rise in net turnover for February 2026

SSWL reports 17% YoY rise in net turnover for February 2026

PM Modi chairs cabinet committee on security meeting amid Iran-Israel-US conflict

PM Modi chairs cabinet committee on security meeting amid Iran-Israel-US conflict

India's manufacturing sector strengthens in February with 56.9 PMI

India's manufacturing sector strengthens in February with 56.9 PMI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayStock Recommendations todayNifty Outlook on Israel Iran ConflictBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict