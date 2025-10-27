Home / Markets / IPO / Datanomics: Investors see losses in a third of NBFC IPOs since 2018

Datanomics: Investors see losses in a third of NBFC IPOs since 2018

On October 24 (Friday), the share closed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) below its offer price by 0.6 per cent

NBFC
premium
In contrast, investors in four of the five worst-performing IPOs have seen losses between 40 and 71 per cent as on Friday. Only one saw losses in single digits.
Indivjal Dhasmana
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
\The initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Capital listed on October 13 with a marginal gain of 1.2 per cent over its offer price. By Friday (October 24), the stock had slipped 0.6 per cent below its issue price on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Since September 2018, when the non-banking finance company (NBFC) crisis began following the default by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), 22 IPOs from the segment have hit the market. Of these, eight were trading below their issue prices on the BSE as of Friday.  
2025 so far the worst year
 
Apart from Tata Capital, the two other NBFC IPOs in 2025 — HDB Financial Services Ltd and Laxmi India Finance Ltd — also closed below their issue prices on Friday, down 0.8 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively. No other year since September 2018 has seen such weak listings, not even the crisis year itself, when Aavas Financiers Ltd tapped the market. 
 
The leaderboard
 
Investors in two of the five best-performing NBFC IPOs have seen gains of over 100 per cent as of Friday, while the remaining three have delivered returns of more than 300 per cent over their issue prices. 
 
The laggards
 
In contrast, investors in four of the five worst-performing IPOs have seen losses between 40 and 71 per cent as on Friday. Only one saw losses in single digits. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lenskart eyes ₹70K crore valuation as it plans fifth-largest IPO of 2025

Eyewear retailer Lenskart promoters set to cash in on $830 million IPO

Five firms, including Milky Mist and Curefoods, get Sebi IPO approval

Milky Mist gets Sebi nod for ₹2,035 crore IPO, largest in dairy sector

Sebi puts Vedanta Group's Sterlite Electric public listing on hold

Topics :NBFCsIPO investorsIndian Economy

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story