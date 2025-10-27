Lenskart eyes $8 billion valuation as it plans fifth-largest IPO of 2025

Eyewear retailer Lenskart is all set to go public with the issue opening on October 31 - November 4, at a valuation of around $8 billion. The market debut is scheduled for Novemebr 10.

The Softbank-backed firm has fixed a price band of Rs 382 - Rs 402 per share. The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹2,150 crore (the “fresh issue”) and an offer for sale of up to 127,562,573 equity shares by certain existing shareholders. The offer for sale is ₹4,875 crore, taking the total issue size to ₹7,024 crore.

The company plans to raise as much as $830 million in what would be India’s fifth-largest IPO of the year. The offering comes amid a surge of new listings—including Tata Capital and LG Electronics India—as the country’s equity market heads toward another record year for public debuts.

Among the selling shareholders are co-founders Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi, as well as investors including SoftBank’s SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund-II, Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP. The offer comprises an employee reservation portion aggregating up to ₹150 million with the balance offer size being called as the “net offer”. The IPO will be conducted through the book-building process in accordance with SEBI regulations, and the shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, Avendus Capital Private Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited, and Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers ("BRLMs") to the issue. Lenskart plans to add 450 stores in the current financial year, its fastest expansion in three years. The addition would take Lenskart's store count to more than 3,150 across 14 countries, representing a 34 per cent rise from the 334 stores opened last year. The company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds for several strategic initiatives, including capital expenditure for setting up new company-owned, company-operated (CoCo) stores in India, and payments related to leases, rent, and licences for these outlets.

It also plans to invest in technology and cloud infrastructure, brand marketing, and business promotion to strengthen brand awareness. Other allocations include potential inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes. In FY25, Lenskart reported revenue from operations of ₹6,652.5 crore, up 22.5 per cent from ₹5,427.7 crore in the previous financial year. The company posted a net profit of ₹297.34 crore, against a net loss of ₹10.15 crore in FY24. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), excluding other income, stood at ₹971 crore, up 44.5 per cent from ₹672 crore in FY24. By 2030, nearly one billion people in India will require vision correction, but fewer than 40 per cent are expected to wear prescription glasses. With its direct-to-consumer (D2C) focus and early investments in AI-led eye tests and brand-building, Lenskart aims to tap this latent demand.