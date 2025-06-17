Blackstone-Sattva REIT to raise ₹4,800 crore via IPO in August 2025

Knowledge Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) backed by US-based private equity firm Blackstone and Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sattva Group, may raise ₹4,800 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) in August, according to people familiar with the matter.
The REIT had filed draft papers to raise a total of ₹6,200 crore in March, out of which it raised ₹1,400 crore in a pre-IPO funding round.
Post listing, Knowledge Realty Trust will be India’s fifth listed REIT. It will have a total leasable area of 48 million square feet (msf), the second largest in Asia. The REIT will be the largest in India in terms of net operating income (NOI) and gross asset value (GAV).
Blackstone declined to comment on queries from Business Standard.
Ninety-five per cent of the REIT’s assets are concentrated in the top three Indian office markets — Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Some of the properties included in the REIT’s portfolio are One BKC, One International Centre and One World Centre in Mumbai.
Also Read
Ninety per cent of the REIT’s portfolio is leased, with 76 per cent of the tenants being multinational companies.
Earlier, in its draft papers, the REIT stated that ₹5,800 crore of the issue will be used for partial or full repayment or prepayment of certain financial indebtedness of the asset special purpose vehicles and the investment entities.
As of 31 March 2025, the value of Blackstone's global real estate portfolio stood at around USD 596 billion.
Earlier, Blackstone exited Embassy Office Parks REIT in December 2023, selling its entire stake of 23.5 per cent for ₹7,100 crore. In 2022, Blackstone also exited Mindspace Business Parks REIT by selling its entire 9.16 per cent stake for ₹1,740 crore.
Last year, Blackstone sold its partial stake of 20.8 per cent in Nexus Select Trust for more than ₹4,300 crore.
Meanwhile, Sattva Group has developed over 80 msf of area so far and has 65 msf of development in the pipeline. The realtor operates in commercial as well as residential real estate across Bengaluru, Goa, Pune, Hyderabad and Coimbatore.