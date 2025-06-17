Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Blackstone-Sattva REIT to raise ₹4,800 crore via IPO in August 2025

Blackstone-Sattva REIT to raise ₹4,800 crore via IPO in August 2025

Knowledge Realty Trust to be India's fifth listed REIT with 48 msf leasable area, second-largest in Asia, and largest in India by NOI and gross asset value

reit

Ninety per cent of the REIT’s portfolio is leased, with 76 per cent of the tenants being multinational companies.

Prachi Pisal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Knowledge Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) backed by US-based private equity firm Blackstone and Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sattva Group, may raise ₹4,800 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) in August, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The REIT had filed draft papers to raise a total of ₹6,200 crore in March, out of which it raised ₹1,400 crore in a pre-IPO funding round.
 
Post listing, Knowledge Realty Trust will be India’s fifth listed REIT. It will have a total leasable area of 48 million square feet (msf), the second largest in Asia. The REIT will be the largest in India in terms of net operating income (NOI) and gross asset value (GAV).
 
 
Blackstone declined to comment on queries from Business Standard.
 
Ninety-five per cent of the REIT’s assets are concentrated in the top three Indian office markets — Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Some of the properties included in the REIT’s portfolio are One BKC, One International Centre and One World Centre in Mumbai.

Also Read

realty sector, real estate, housing

New home supply in top 15 tier-II cities falls 35% in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

Jaideep Ahlawat

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat buys second Rs 10-crore flat in Mumbai's Andheri

Jaideep Ahlawat

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat spends ₹20 cr on 2 Andheri flats in just two months

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties acquires 16-acre parcel in Pune, eyes Rs 3,100 cr revenue

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties to develop Rs 3,100 cr housing-cum-retail project in Pune

 
Ninety per cent of the REIT’s portfolio is leased, with 76 per cent of the tenants being multinational companies.
 
Earlier, in its draft papers, the REIT stated that ₹5,800 crore of the issue will be used for partial or full repayment or prepayment of certain financial indebtedness of the asset special purpose vehicles and the investment entities.
 
As of 31 March 2025, the value of Blackstone's global real estate portfolio stood at around USD 596 billion.
 
Earlier, Blackstone exited Embassy Office Parks REIT in December 2023, selling its entire stake of 23.5 per cent for ₹7,100 crore. In 2022, Blackstone also exited Mindspace Business Parks REIT by selling its entire 9.16 per cent stake for ₹1,740 crore.
 
Last year, Blackstone sold its partial stake of 20.8 per cent in Nexus Select Trust for more than ₹4,300 crore.
 
Meanwhile, Sattva Group has developed over 80 msf of area so far and has 65 msf of development in the pipeline. The realtor operates in commercial as well as residential real estate across Bengaluru, Goa, Pune, Hyderabad and Coimbatore.

More From This Section

IPO, bell, initial public offering, NSDL

Sunshine Pictures, Lumino, M&B Engineering secure Sebi nod for IPOs

IPO

Globe Civil Projects sets IPO price band at ₹67-71 to raise ₹119 crore

initial public offering, IPO

StarBigBloc Building gets shareholders' approval to raise funds via IPO

initial public offering, IPO

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 1.6x; strong HNI demand ahead of close

IPO, initial public offering

Hero FinCorp garners ₹260 crore from investors in pre-IPO placement round

Topics : Real Estate News Real Estate Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon