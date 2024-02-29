Home / Markets / IPO / Platinum Industries' Rs 235 crore IPO subscribed 98.99 times on closing day

Platinum Industries' Rs 235 crore IPO subscribed 98.99 times on closing day

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) had a fresh issue of up to 1,37,61,225 equity shares. It had a price range of Rs 162-171 a share

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 8:25 PM IST
Platinum Industries' initial public offering got subscribed 98.99 times on the closing day of subscription on Thursday.

The Rs 235 crore-initial share sale received bids for 95,35,53,843 shares against 96,32,988 units on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got 151 times subscription, while the quota for non institutional investors received 141.80 times subscription. The part for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 50.92 times.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) had a fresh issue of up to 1,37,61,225 equity shares. It had a price range of Rs 162-171 a share.

Platinum Industries mobilised over Rs 70 crore from anchor investors.

It is a multi-product company engaged in the business of manufacturing stabilisers.

Unistone Capital was the manager to the offer.

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

