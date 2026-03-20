Power infrastructure firm Polite Powertech files draft IPO papers with Sebi

Integrated power infrastructure EPC company Polite Powertech Ltd has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 25 lakh equity shares.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes. Polite Powertech is an integrated power infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, engaged in the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of power transmission, distribution, and renewable energy projects.

The company reported a revenue from operations increasing sharply from nil in FY2023 to Rs 24.65 crore in FY2024 to Rs 155.63 crore in FY2025, and further reaching Rs 97.32 crore in H1 FY26.