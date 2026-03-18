Powerica, Sai Parenteral IPOs to open next week; GSP Crop subscribed 1.61x

Powerica, Sai Parenteral IPOs to open next week

The primary market pipeline remains active, with Powerica and Sai Parenteral set to open their initial public offerings (IPOs) next week, even as recent issues have seen mixed investor response. Both issues will open for subscription on March 24 and close on March 27. Powerica, an integrated power solutions provider, has set its price band at ₹375–395 per share for its IPO, comprising a ₹700-crore fresh issue and a ₹400-crore OFS by promoter entities. The company manufactures diesel generator sets and has a long-standing association with Cummins India. Meanwhile, Sai Parenteral has fixed a price band of ₹372–392 per share for its ₹409-crore IPO. The Telangana-based company is a pharmaceutical formulations player with a presence in branded generics and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services for domestic and global markets.

GSP Crop Science IPO subscribed 1.61x The IPO of GSP Crop Science was subscribed 1.61 times on the final day of bidding. The issue received bids for 14.36 million equity shares against 8.95 million shares on offer, as per exchange data. The ₹400-crore IPO of GSP Crop, an agrochemical company, comprised a ₹240-crore fresh fundraise. Powerica, Sai Parenteral IPOs to open next week The primary market pipeline remains active, with Powerica and Sai Parenteral set to open their initial public offerings (IPOs) next week, even as recent issues have seen mixed investor response. Both issues will open for subscription on March 24 and close on March 27. Powerica, an integrated power solutions provider, has set its price band at ₹375–395 per share for its IPO comprising a ₹700-crore fresh issue and a ₹400-crore OFS by promoter entities. The company manufactures diesel generator sets and has a long-standing association with Cummins India. Meanwhile, Sai Parenteral has fixed a price band of ₹372–392 per share for its ₹409-crore IPO. The Telangana-based company is a pharmaceutical formulations player with a presence in branded generics and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services for domestic and global markets.