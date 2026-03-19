Home / Markets / IPO / SBI Funds Management files for IPO; SBI, Amundi to sell 203.7 mn shares

SBI Funds Management files for IPO; SBI, Amundi to sell 203.7 mn shares

Existing ‌investors State Bank of India and Amundi will sell ​203.7 million shares through ‌the "offer ​for ‌sale" route. SBI Funds ‌will not ‌issue new ​shares ​in the IPO

SBI Funds Management
Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters March 19
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 9:12 PM IST
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India's ​SBI Funds Management ​filed for ‌an initial public offering on Thursday, its draft prospectus showed.

Existing ‌investors State Bank of India and Amundi will sell ​203.7 million shares through ‌the "offer ​for ‌sale" route. SBI Funds ‌will not ‌issue new ​shares ​in the IPO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :sbiIPOsMarket news

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 9:12 PM IST

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