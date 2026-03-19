SBI Funds Management files for IPO; SBI, Amundi to sell 203.7 mn shares
Existing investors State Bank of India and Amundi will sell 203.7 million shares through the "offer for sale" route. SBI Funds will not issue new shares in the IPO
Existing investors State Bank of India and Amundi will sell 203.7 million shares through the "offer for sale" route. SBI Funds will not issue new shares in the IPO
India's SBI Funds Management filed for an initial public offering on Thursday, its draft prospectus showed.
Existing investors State Bank of India and Amundi will sell 203.7 million shares through the "offer for sale" route. SBI Funds will not issue new shares in the IPO.
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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 9:12 PM IST