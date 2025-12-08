ICICI Prudential AMC sets price band for IPO; valuation seen at ₹1.07 trn

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has set a price band of ₹2,061–₹2,165 per share for its upcoming ₹10,600-crore initial public offering (IPO). At the upper end of the band, the country’s largest asset manager will command a valuation of ₹1.07 trillion.
Who is selling in the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO?
The offering is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by UK-based Prudential, which currently owns 49 per cent in the joint venture with ICICI Bank. Through the issue, the global financial services major aims to offload a 10 per cent stake. ICICI Bank will continue to hold the remaining 51 per cent.
Why is this stake sale significant for Prudential?
The stake sale could deliver a significant windfall for Prudential, whose acquisition cost for the 10 per cent stake was about ₹10 crore.
When does the IPO open and close?
The share sale is set to be the fourth-largest IPO of 2025 and ranks among the biggest capital-market debuts by an Indian financial services company. The IPO opens for subscription on Friday and closes on December 16, with the anchor book scheduled for Thursday.
How does this IPO change 2025 fundraising totals?
The mega offering will also lift calendar year 2025’s total IPO fundraising to about ₹1.75 trillion, surpassing last year’s mainboard mobilisation of nearly ₹1.6 trillion and setting a new record. The buoyancy in capital-raising this year has been driven by several large flotations, including Tata Capital (₹15,500 crore), HDB Financial Services (₹12,500 crore), and LG Electronics India (₹11,607 crore).
Where does this fit in the ICICI Group’s listing history?
ICICI Prudential AMC’s listing will mark the fifth public-market debut from the ICICI Group. Past ICICI Group listings include ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and ICICI Securities, the last of which has since been delisted.
How many AMCs are already listed in India?
It will also be the fifth asset management company to list in India. Other listed AMCs include HDFC AMC, Nippon Life India Asset Management, UTI AMC, and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. HDFC AMC is currently valued at ₹1.11 trillion.
What do the numbers show about ICICI Prudential AMC’s performance?
AMCs typically operate on asset-light, high-margin models, enabling strong profitability metrics. ICICI Prudential AMC reported a return on equity of 83 per cent in FY25, far outpacing most of its listed peers. For the same year, it posted a net profit of about ₹2,650 crore on revenue of about ₹4,683 crore, while its assets under management (AUM) surged to about ₹9.1 trillion, up from about ₹6.5 trillion a year earlier.
Who are the book runners for the issue?
The company has appointed a record 18 investment banks as book runners, including Citibank, ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.