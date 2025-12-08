Subscribed to Aequs IPO? Here's how to check allotment status, latest GMP

Aequs IPO allotment status: Precision components manufacturer Aequs is poised to finalise the basis of allotment for its initial public offering (IPO) today, following overwhelming investor demand that saw the issue oversubscribed by more than 100 times.

The Aequs IPO , priced in the band of ₹118–124 per share with a lot size of 120 shares, attracted bids for over 4271.34 million shares against an offer of 42.02 million shares, resulting in an overall subscription of 101.63 times, according to NSE data. Demand was led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their portion by 120.92 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) followed with an 80.92-times subscription, while retail investors recorded a 78.05-times subscription.

With the subscription window now closed, investors are awaiting the allotment outcome, expected later today.

Here's how to check Aequs IPO allotment status online

Direct links to check Aequs IPO allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Aequs IPO allotment status:

Check Aequs IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Aequs IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/ Check Aequs IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

