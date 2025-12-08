Snapdeal parent AceVector files updated DRHP for ₹300 cr IPO; OFS included

SoftBank-backed AceVector has filed its updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP) after securing approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its initial public offering (IPO).

The company has opted for the confidential filing route. The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth ₹300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 63.8 million shares by existing investors.

How does AceVector plan to use the IPO proceeds?

According to the UDRHP, AceVector plans to deploy the net proceeds towards marketing and business promotion, strengthening the technology infrastructure of its marketplace operations, and pursuing inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions.

Who are AceVector’s key shareholders and backers? AceVector’s promoter group includes SoftBank and co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal. SoftBank holds about 30 per cent of the company, while Bahl and Bansal together own roughly 34 per cent. Other notable investors include Nexus Venture Partners (over 9 per cent), along with global names such as eBay, Foxconn, Temasek, Premji Invest, and RNT Associates. What businesses does AceVector operate? Helmed by Bahl and Bansal, AceVector operates a diversified digital commerce ecosystem comprising Snapdeal — its value-focused lifestyle marketplace; Unicommerce — an e-commerce enablement SaaS platform; and Stellaro Brands — an omnichannel consumer brands venture.

How has Snapdeal performed recently? Snapdeal delivered 13 million units in the first half of FY26, marking a 46 per cent surge from 8.9 million units a year earlier. The platform reported revenues of ₹544 crore in H1 FY26, with lifestyle categories — fashion, home and general merchandise, and beauty and personal care — contributing 94 per cent of its net merchandise value. What does the filing say about the market opportunity? A report by 1Lattice estimates that India’s e-commerce market will expand at a 19.6 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), rising from $95.8 billion in FY25 to $234.4 billion by FY30, supported by a rapid increase in online shoppers from 300 million to 700 million.