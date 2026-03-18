Investing in Central Mine Planning IPO? Check 5 key risks before you decide

Central Mine Planning IPO: Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDI), a state-owned consultancy firm under Coal India, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, March 20, 2026. The ₹1,842.12 crore public issue comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 107.1 million shares.

Under the OFS, Coal India is the promoter selling shareholder. There is no fresh issue component.

Central Mine Planning IPO will be offered at a price band of ₹163 to ₹172 per share. The minimum application size has been set at 80 shares per lot. The issue will remain open for subscription till Wednesday, March 25. The company’s shares are tentatively scheduled to make their D-Street debut on Monday, March 30.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers for the issue.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the funds raised through the issue, as the entire offer comprises a sale of shares by promoter Coal India.

Central Mine Planning IPO GMP

READ | Powerica sets IPO price band at ₹375-395: Check dates, lot size, objective On Wednesday, March 18, the unlisted shares of Central Mine Planning were trading at ₹183 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹11 or 6.4 per cent from the upper end price of ₹172.

Here are the key risks associated with investing in Central Mine Planning IPO:

High client concentration risk: According to the RHP, the company's business is heavily dependent on its top 10 clients, which contributed 93.8 per cent, 95.0 per cent, 95.0 per cent, 95.5 per cent and 95.8 per cent of its revenue in the nine months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, and in FY25, FY24 and FY23, respectively. The company added that the loss of any of these key clients could adversely impact its business, financial performance, and cash flows.

Dependence on Coal India: The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India and provides consultancy services to the parent and its subsidiaries across areas such as coal exploration, mine planning, environmental engineering, and related services. The company said a significant share of its revenue comes from Coal India and its subsidiaries, contributing 66.0 per cent, 68.3 per cent, 67.1 per cent, 80.2 per cent and 82.7 per cent in the nine months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, and FY25, FY24 and FY23, respectively. Any decline in demand from these entities could adversely impact its business and financial condition.

Reliance on government funding: CMPDI's drilling and exploration activities are dependent on government funding, making it vulnerable to policy changes, shifts in fiscal priorities, or budget reallocations. It relies on the Ministry of Coal for Central Sector Scheme (CSS) funding and on the Ministry of Mines for National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) support. This dependence links project execution to government budget decisions, creating a degree of uncertainty that could impact its business. READ | Sai Parenteral's sets price band for ₹409 crore IPO: Check key dates, size CMPDI's drilling and exploration activities are dependent on government funding, making it vulnerable to policy changes, shifts in fiscal priorities, or budget reallocations. It relies on the Ministry of Coal for Central Sector Scheme (CSS) funding and on the Ministry of Mines for National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) support. This dependence links project execution to government budget decisions, creating a degree of uncertainty that could impact its business.

Non-compliance with governance norms: The company is not in compliance with certain provisions of the Sebi listing regulations and the Companies Act relating to board composition and key committees, including the audit, nomination and remuneration, risk management, and stakeholders’ relationship committees, as it is controlled by the Government of India. As of the RHP date, its board comprises six directors, four executive and two non-executive nominees of the Ministry of Coal, and does not include any independent directors, resulting in non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

Absence of credit ratings: CMPDI has not obtained any credit ratings in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, as well as in the past three financial years, which may limit its access to capital. The company added that the absence of credit ratings could lead to higher borrowing costs, restricted access to lending markets, and stricter terms in future financing arrangements, potentially impacting its business, financial condition, cash flows, and results of operations.