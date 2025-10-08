Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Worth your money or better to wait? Experts explain

Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Worth your money or better to wait? Experts explain

Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Canara Bank will reduce its holding in the asset management firm by 13 per cent, offloading 25.92 million shares, while ORIX will sell 23.93 million shares

ipo market listing share market

Shares of Canara Robeco AMC will list on Thursday, October 16, 2025

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC) is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹1,326.13 crore from its maiden public issue. The mainline offering comprises an offer for sale of 49.9 million equity shares. There is no fresh issue component.
 
Canara Robeco, a joint venture between Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe (a subsidiary of Japan's ORIX Corporation), is set for a stake reshuffle. Canara Bank will reduce its holding in the asset management firm by 13 per cent, offloading 25.92 million shares, while ORIX will sell 23.93 million shares.
 
 
The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35 per cent for retail investors.

Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Should you apply or not?

Reliance Securities: Subscribe

According to Reliance Securities, Canara Robeco AMC is among India’s fastest-growing and most profitable asset managers, backed by strong parentage, a wide retail-focused distribution network, and high-margin equity-oriented AUM. Its consistent fund performance, expanding presence in B30 cities, and technology-led distribution model support its long-term compounding potential.
 
However, the brokerage notes that the company’s performance remains sensitive to equity market cycles, fund performance, and regulatory changes. While increasing passive competition and margin pressure are structural headwinds, its strong brand equity and disciplined execution provide a solid foundation for sustained above-industry growth.

Also Read

life insurance, insurance

Canara HSBC Life Insurance public issue to raise nearly ₹2,500 crore

Canara Robeco IPO

Canara Bank to unlock ₹684 crore treasure chest through Canara Robeco IPO

initial public offering, IPO

Canara HSBC Life ₹2,517-cr IPO: Price band set at ₹100-106; key details

initial public offering, IPO

Canara Robeco AMC sets IPO price band at ₹253-266; Canara, ORIX to divest

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Top stock picks for today, Oct 1: Hind Zinc, Hero MotoCorp, Canara Bank

 
Overall, Reliance Securities sees the IPO as a compelling play on India’s ongoing financialisation and retail investment momentum, and has recommended a subscribe.

Arihant Capital: Subscribe for long-term

Echoing similar views, Arihant Capital said the company is well placed to capture incremental market share on the back of strong parentage by Canara Bank and ORIX Group, a wide retail-focused distribution network of over 52,000 partners, and expanding presence across smaller cities.
 
"With sustained profitability (PAT margin >47 per cent), RoE (~32 per cent), and focus on diversifying into debt and hybrid products, it is entering its next growth phase. Its technology-led initiatives, such as digital onboarding, mobile app engagement, and distributor portals, along with a research-driven investment approach poised to benefit from India’s rising mutual fund penetration," the brokerage said in its note.
 
At the upper band of ₹266, the issue is valued at a Price/AUM of 5.13 per cent. Arihant Capital has assigned a 'Subscribe for long-term' rating to the issue.

Canara Robeco AMC IPO GMP

On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, the unlisted shares of Canara Robeco AMC were trading at ₹301, up ₹35 or 13.16 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹266 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Here are the key details of Canara Robeco AMC IPO:

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Canara Robeco AMC IPO will close on Monday, October 13, 2025. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their respective demat accounts on Wednesday, October 15. 
 
Shares of Canara Robeco AMC will make their debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, October 16, 2025. 
  The company has set the price band in the range of ₹253 to ₹266, with a lot size of 56 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment of ₹14,896 to bid for at least one lot and in multiples thereafter.
 
MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers.  
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any fresh funds from the issue, and existing shareholders will sell their stake through the offer.

More From This Section

Tata Capital IPO GMP

Tata Capital IPO hits full subscription; here's who are fueling demand

WeWork India IPO

WeWork India IPO fully subscribed; check share allotment status, latest GMP

initial public offering, IPO

LG, WeWork set the tone for busy IPO week; Tata Capital's subscribed 75%

WeWork

WeWork India IPO closes on last day with 1.15 times subscription

Tata Capital

Tata Capital IPO subscribed 75% on second day of ₹15,512 cr share sale

Topics : Stock Market IPO Analysis Canara Bank IPOs IPO REVIEW IPO market BSE Markets mutual fund industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyWeWork India IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateBihar Election Key PartiesBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon