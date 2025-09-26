The public offering, valued at around ₹490 crore, received strong demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹333–₹351 per share, with a lot size of 42 shares, the issue was subscribed 65.01 times by the end of the subscription period , largely driven by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their reserved category by 70.43 times.

This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs), and retail investors, who oversubscribed their respective categories by 64.73 times and 49.15 times, respectively.

After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the website of MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Here's how to check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-Step guide Step 1: Visit the BSE website Open your web browser and go to: https://www.bseindia.com Step 2: Navigate to the application status Check Click on the ‘Investors’ tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select ‘IPO’ and then ‘Application Status Check’.

Alternatively, you can go directly to: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Step 3: Enter the required information In the ‘Issue Type’ field, select ‘Equity’. In the ‘Company Name’ field, type ‘Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited’. Enter either your PAN number or your application number. Step 4: Click 'Search' Once you've entered the required details, click the ‘Search’ button. Step 5: View the allotment status The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether or not you have been allotted shares. If allotted, you will receive the credit of equivalent shares in your Demat account. Check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status online on registrar’s website – Direct link Investors can also check the allotment status of the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO by visiting the official website of MUFG Intime India:

https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html Check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status online on NSE Additionally, investors can check the allotment status on the NSE website by visiting: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO grey market premium (GMP) today Ahead of the allotment, the unlisted shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on Friday. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹403 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹52 per share, or 14.81 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO listing forecast Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The current grey market trends indicate a favourable listing for the company's shares. Should the current GMP hold, the company's shares may yield a return of nearly 15 per cent upon listing to the investors will be allotted the company’s shares. However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.