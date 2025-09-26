The public offering, valued at around ₹490 crore, received strong demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹333–₹351 per share, with a lot size of 42 shares, the issue was subscribed 65.01 times by the end of the subscription period
, largely driven by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their reserved category by 70.43 times.
This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs), and retail investors, who oversubscribed their respective categories by 64.73 times and 49.15 times, respectively.
After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the website of MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue.
Here's how to check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-Step guide
Step 1: Visit the BSE website
Step 2: Navigate to the application status Check
Click on the ‘Investors’ tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select ‘IPO’ and then ‘Application Status Check’.
Alternatively, you can go directly to: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Step 3: Enter the required information
In the ‘Issue Type’ field, select ‘Equity’.
In the ‘Company Name’ field, type ‘Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited’.
Enter either your PAN number or your application number.
Step 4: Click 'Search'
Once you've entered the required details, click the ‘Search’ button.
Step 5: View the allotment status
The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether or not you have been allotted shares.
If allotted, you will receive the credit of equivalent shares in your Demat account.
Check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status online on registrar’s website – Direct link
Investors can also check the allotment status of the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO by visiting the official website of MUFG Intime India:
Check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status online on NSE
Additionally, investors can check the allotment status on the NSE website by visiting:
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
Ahead of the allotment, the unlisted shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on Friday. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹403 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹52 per share, or 14.81 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO listing forecast
Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The current grey market trends indicate a favourable listing for the company's shares. Should the current GMP hold, the company's shares may yield a return of nearly 15 per cent upon listing to the investors will be allotted the company’s shares. However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.
About Solarworld Energy Solutions
SolarWorld Energy Solutions Ltd., incorporated in 2013, is a solar energy solutions provider specializing in EPC services through an asset-light model, offering end-to-end project execution while retaining customer ownership. Its zero-upfront-investment approach promotes cost-effective adoption of solar power. In May 2024, it partnered with ZNSHINE PV-Tech Co. Ltd. to set up a solar panel facility. Key clients include SJVN Green Energy and Haldiram.