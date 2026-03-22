Street signs: IPOs brave uncertainty & premiums muted, Nifty nears support

A market participant said some issues were nearing the expiry of their Sebi approvals, with financials updated only until September 2025, leaving little room to delay. “If they missed the deadline, they would have had to update their documents. And as far as grey market premiums are concerned, a strange phenomenon has occurred lately: a premium floats around as long as the issue is open, but once the issue shuts, the premium vanishes,” the person added.