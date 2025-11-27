Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / IPO / E-commerce player Meesho eyes ₹6,000-crore IPO; key details you must know

E-commerce player Meesho eyes ₹6,000-crore IPO; key details you must know

Meesho IPO comprises a combination of fresh issue of ₹4,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 175.7 million equity shares

Meesho IPO

Meesho IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Meesho IPO: Investors are gearing up for the highly anticipated public issue of Meesho, India’s leading social commerce platform, which aims to raise around ₹6,000 crore. The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a combination of fresh issue of ₹4,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 175.7 million equity shares. 
 
According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), Elevation Capital V, Peak XV Partners Investments, Highway Series 1, and Y Combinator Continuity Holdings are the corporate selling shareholders under the OFS, while Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Kumar, Man Hay Tam, Golden Summit, VH Capital, and VH Capital XI are the promoter selling shareholders. 
 

Incorporated in 2015, Meesho is a multi-sided technology platform that enables small businesses and individual entrepreneurs to sell products through social media. Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal are the founders of the company. It is India’s largest online marketplace in terms of number of Placed Orders and Annual Transacting Users among e-commerce players in India in the 12 months ending June 30, 2025, according to the Redseer Report. The company connects consumers, sellers, logistics partners and content creators across India through its asset-light platform and zero-commission model.  ALSO READ | Fractal Analytics gets Sebi nod for ₹4,900 crore IPO; check key details

Here are the key details of Meesho IPO you should know:

The company has not yet announced the dates and price band for the issue. 

Meesho IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India Company, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book-running lead managers. 

Meesho IPO objectives

According to the DRHP, the company plans to utilise ₹1,390 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for investment in cloud infrastructure in MTPL, its subsidiary, and ₹480 crore for payment of salaries of existing and replacement hires in the Machine Learning, AI, and technology teams for AI and technology development undertaken by MTPL. Additionally, it will use ₹1,020 crore for investment in MTPL towards marketing and brand initiatives. The remaining proceeds will be used for funding inorganic growth through acquisitions, other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.  ALSO READ | Frenzy to discipline: IPO mkt matures, but new capital lags promoter exits

Meesho financial overview

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), the company had reported a revenue from operations of ₹2,503.8 crore and a net loss of ₹289.35 crore. Meesho's annual transacting users stood at 21.31 crore. In FY25, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹9,389.90 crore, up XXX per cent from ₹7,615.14 crore in the previous fiscal. It reported negative adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹219.59 crore against ₹230.15 crore in FY24. Meesho's net loss widened to ₹3,941.70 crore in FY25 against ₹327.64 crore in the previous fiscal. 

Topics : Stock Market News IPOs IPO market IPO activity Markets ecommerce

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

