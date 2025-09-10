Home / Markets / IPO / Tata Capital launches IPO roadshows, positions itself as NBFC green leader

Tata Capital launches IPO roadshows, positions itself as NBFC green leader

IPO-bound Tata Capital begins global and domestic roadshows at $18 bn valuation, with its cleantech loan book surging to ₹18,000 crore and green finance at the centre of its pitch

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua
Company is showcasing its green financing track record during the roadshows | Photo: Company website
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
IPO-bound Tata Capital has commenced roadshows across the world and in India to market its initial public offering at a total valuation of $18 billion. The issue, expected before the end of the month, is set to be the largest IPO of 2025, positioning the Tata Sons subsidiary as a key player in India’s diversified non-banking financial company (NBFC) space.
 
Green financing at the core of the pitch 
Bankers said the company is showcasing its green financing track record during the roadshows, with its cleantech gross loan book crossing ₹18,000 crore in FY25, up from around ₹10,400 crore in FY23. This reflects a compound annual growth rate of 31.8 per cent over two fiscals, according to the company’s updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
 
Tata Sons, which holds a 93 per cent stake in Tata Capital, is expected to offload part of its holding in the financial services arm. The company has also highlighted its aggressive entry into the home finance market during the roadshows.
 
Leading NBFC in renewable energy financing 
The NBFC has financed over 500 renewable projects, enabling the sanction of more than 22,400 MW of clean energy capacity. This growth has positioned Tata Capital as the leading NBFC in green financing in India.
 
Clean energy analysts said Tata Capital has maintained one of the lowest levels of non-performing assets (NPAs) in the segment. Early entry into green finance has also helped the firm forge global partnerships, channelling international climate capital into Indian renewable projects.
 
Analysts view the cleantech portfolio as a key differentiator for investors evaluating the IPO. “Tata Capital’s cleantech portfolio combines rapid growth with asset quality discipline. Its ability to mobilise purpose-led capital at scale gives it a structural advantage in India’s renewable ecosystem,” said a sector analyst.
 
Capital needs for India’s net-zero goals 
India’s path to achieving net-zero by 2070 will demand unprecedented levels of capital. Multilateral lenders such as the World Bank have already committed $1.5 billion to support the transition, while the government continues to push for affordable funding.
 

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

