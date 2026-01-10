Techno Paints plans ₹500 cr IPO, names Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador

Techno Paints and Chemicals is planning to raise Rs 500 crore through an IPO in the next financial year, company sources said on Saturday.

Sachin Tendulkar has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the paint manufacturer for three years, a move expected to help the company expand across the country.

With the addition of the 'Master Blaster', the paint maker said in a press release, the brand aims to strengthen its national presence.

"We are honoured to collaborate with one of the world's most iconic cricketers and a Bharat Ratna, Sachin Tendulkar. We are looking forward to achieving bigger and greater things this year with expansion and the IPO, and no one could have been a better ambassador or growth partner for us," said Akuri Srinivas Reddy, Chairman of Techno Paints and Chemicals.