Udaan's S'pore Holding co faces insolvency proceedings over $170 mn default

Global creditors of IPO-bound business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce company Udaan have reportedly initiated insolvency proceedings against Trustroot Internet Pvt. Ltd., the company's Singapore-based holding entity, after it defaulted on $170 million of compulsorily convertible notes that matured on June 30.

According to an Economic Times report, creditors have appointed Alvarez & Marsal as liquidator in insolvency proceedings before the Singapore High Court after failing to reach an agreement with the company on a debt restructuring package. They filed a winding-up petition on Tuesday.

Udaan, however, said the legal proceedings are limited to its offshore holding company and have no impact on its operations in India.

"The matters referenced relate to ongoing restructuring negotiations and offshore proceedings among offshore stakeholders at the offshore holding company level," the company said. "These discussions have no bearing on our operating entities in India, where our teams employ our people and run the day-to-day business." The company said Udaan and UdaanCapital continue to operate as usual, serving customers across trade commerce and supply chain financing. "We will continue to focus on delivering value to our customers, partners, employees and stakeholders," it said. The Economic Times report also said lenders including JP Morgan, HSBC, DBS and Axis Bank have withdrawn working capital facilities in recent weeks, deepening Udaan's liquidity crunch. Bondholders had offered to extend the debt's maturity if the company secured fresh equity, but the talks reportedly failed.