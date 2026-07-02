ShareChat plans $400 million IPO after turning operationally profitable

By Sankalp Phartiyal

Mohalla Tech Pvt., which operates social network ShareChat, short-video platform Moj and subscription-based micro-drama app QuickTV, is seeking to raise as much as $400 million from a public market listing planned for next year.

The company, commonly known as ShareChat, has become operationally profitable in the first quarter of the year that began April 2026, Chief Financial Officer Manohar Charan told Bloomberg News in an interview this week. “Our unit economics has now turned positive,” he said. “We will aim to list over the next four or five quarters.”

The IPO plans are not final and could change.

The profit and the planned listing mark a significant reversal for the firm that spent the past few years cutting costs and laying off staff as venture funding dried up after the Covid pandemic. It also sidestepped unprofitable product bets and reworked its business model to ensure that revenue exceeded the cost of serving each user. Annual revenue at ShareChat, which counts LightSpeed and Tiger Global among its backers, has already crossed 10 billion rupees ($105 million) and is running at an annualized pace of as much as 14 billion rupees, with growth exceeding 30%. A key driver of the company’s recovery has been micro-dramas, or serialized stories told in episodes as short as 60 seconds, that have become one of India’s fastest-growing forms of digital entertainment. The mobile-first format is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 31% to $4.5 billion by the end of 2030, according to venture fund Lumikai.