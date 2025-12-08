Home / Markets / IPO / Wakefit Innovations IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, dates, review

Wakefit Innovations IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, dates, review

Ahead of its IPO, Wakefit Innovations raised ₹580 crore from 33 institutional investors via an anchor book on December 5

Wakefit Innovations IPO
Wakefit Innovations IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 9:57 AM IST
Wakefit Innovations IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Wakefit Innovations, a D2C home and sleep solutions company, opens for public subscription on Monday, December 8, 2025. The mainline offering worth ₹1,288.9 crore comprises a fresh issue of 19.3 million equity shares amounting to ₹377.18 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 46.8 million equity shares amounting to ₹911.71 crore. 
 
Ahead of its IPO, Wakefit Innovations raised ₹580 crore from 33 institutional investors via an anchor book on December 5. The company allocated 29.7 crore shares to anchor investors at the upper end of the price band of ₹185 to ₹195.
 
Marquee investors, including HDFC Mutual Fund, Axis MF, Nippon Life India, Mirae Asset, Tata MF, HSBC MF, Edelweiss, and Mahindra Manulife, Prudential Hong Kong, Amundi Funds, Steadview Capital, Ashoka WhiteOak, HDFC Life Insurance, 360 ONE, and Bajaj Life Insurance, participated in the anchor book. 

Wakefit Innovations IPO review

According to analysts at SBI Securities, over the last three years, Wakefit has delivered a revenue CAGR of 25 per cent
while simultaneously turning Ebitda positive in FY24 and PAT positive in H1FY26, respectively. "At the upper price band of ₹195, the issue is valued at an EV/Sales multiple of 4.7x based on the post-issue capital. On comparing with its listed peer,
the issue appears to be expensive," the brokerage said. The brokerage recommends investors to 'Avoid' the issue and track the company's performance post listing.

Wakefit Innovations IPO GMP

On Monday, December 8, the unlisted shares of Wakefit Innovations were trading at ₹231, up ₹36 or 18.5 per cent compared to the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. 

Here are the key details of the Wakefit Innovations IPO:

Wakefit Innovations IPO key dates

The subscription window for the issue will close on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The share allotment process is expected to be concluded by Thursday, December 11, 2025. The company is expected to list its shares on the NSE and BSE on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Wakefit Innovations IPO lot size

Wakefit Innovations has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹185 to ₹195 per share. The lot size for an application is 76 shares.

Wakefit Innovations IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is serving as the registrar for the issue. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are acting as book-running lead managers.

Wakefit Innovations IPO objective

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹30.8 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for setting up 117 new COCO - regular stores, and ₹161.5 crore for lease, sub-lease rent and license fee payments for existing COCO – regular stores. Additionally, the company will use ₹15.4 crore for the purchase of new equipment and machinery, and ₹108.4 crore for marketing and advertisement expenses. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.  
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

