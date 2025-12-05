Last day to bid for Vidya Wires IPO: Check subscription status, GMP

Vidya Wires IPO Day 3 update, subscription status: The public issue of Vidya Wires, a Gujarat-based copper and aluminium wires manufacturer, is set to wrap up its subscription phase today, December 5, 2025. The offer, which opened on December 3, has seen solid investor participation throughout its three-day window.

NSE data shows that by 2:35 PM on the final day, investors had placed bids for 969 million shares in the Vidya Wires IPO, compared with the 43.33 million shares available, translating to a subscription level of 22.35 times.

Non-institutional investors (NIIs) drove most of the demand, taking up their allotted quota 45 times over. Retail applicants followed with a subscription of 24.28 times their quota. In contrast, interest from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) remained muted, with their segment receiving just 1.63 times the bids.

Vidya Wires IPO GMP According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Vidya Wires were trading at ₹57.5, commanding a grey market premium of ₹5.5 or 10.6 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹52. Vidya Wires IPO details Vidya Wires aims to raise ₹300 crore through a fresh issue of 52.7 million equity shares amounting to ₹274 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5 million shares amounting to ₹26.01 crore. The public offering is available at a price band of ₹48 to ₹52, with a lot size of 288 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot with an investment amount of ₹14,976 (at the upper end of the IPO price) and in multiples thereof.