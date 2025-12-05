Home / Markets / IPO / Last day to bid for Vidya Wires IPO: Check subscription status, GMP

Last day to bid for Vidya Wires IPO: Check subscription status, GMP

Investors placed bids for 969 million shares in the Vidya Wires IPO, compared with the 43.33 million shares available, translating to a subscription level of 22.35 times

Vidya Wires IPO last day
Vidya Wires IPO last day
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Vidya Wires IPO Day 3 update, subscription status: The public issue of Vidya Wires, a Gujarat-based copper and aluminium wires manufacturer, is set to wrap up its subscription phase today, December 5, 2025. The offer, which opened on December 3, has seen solid investor participation throughout its three-day window.
 
NSE data shows that by 2:35 PM on the final day, investors had placed bids for 969 million shares in the Vidya Wires IPO, compared with the 43.33 million shares available, translating to a subscription level of 22.35 times.
 
Non-institutional investors (NIIs) drove most of the demand, taking up their allotted quota 45 times over. Retail applicants followed with a subscription of 24.28 times their quota. In contrast, interest from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) remained muted, with their segment receiving just 1.63 times the bids.

Vidya Wires IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Vidya Wires were trading at ₹57.5, commanding a grey market premium of ₹5.5 or 10.6 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹52.

Vidya Wires IPO details

Vidya Wires aims to raise ₹300 crore through a fresh issue of 52.7 million equity shares amounting to ₹274 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5 million shares amounting to ₹26.01 crore. The public offering is available at a price band of ₹48 to ₹52, with a lot size of 288 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot with an investment amount of ₹14,976 (at the upper end of the IPO price) and in multiples thereof.
 
As the subscription window concludes today, the basis of allotment for Vidya Wires IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, December 8, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by Tuesday, December 9, 2025.
 
Vidya Wires shares are slated to list on the NSE and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.
 
MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the public issue. Pantomath Capital Advisors and IDBI Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers.
 
According to the RHP, Vidya Wires proposes to utilise ₹140 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for setting up a new project in its subsidiary ALCU, and ₹100 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowing availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for the general corporate purposes. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Park Medi World IPO opens Dec 10; sets price band at ₹154-162: Key details

Premium

Manipal Health readies $1 bn IPO; targets $12-15 bn valuation

Corona Remedies IPO opens Dec 8: GMP at 31%; 5 key risks you should know

Meesho IPO booked 3x on strong demand; should you bid too? Analysts weigh

Nephrocare Health sets IPO price band at ₹438-460: Check key details here

Topics :Stock Market NewsIPOsIPO GMPIPO allotmentIPO marketMarkets

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story