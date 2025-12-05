Last day! Aequs IPO closes today; subscription rises 28x, GMP at 37%

Aequs IPO Day 3 update, subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of aerospace components manufacturer Aequs is set to conclude today. The public issue, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, has received a solid response from investors, getting over-subscribed by over 28 times so far.

According to NSE data, the Aequs IPO received bids for 1.19 billion shares against 42.02 million shares on offer as of 1:05 PM on December 5. This translates to an oversubscription of 28.48 times.

ALSO READ: Final hours! Heavy NII, retail bidding boosts Meesho IPO; GMP holds steady Among the investor categories, retail investors led the demand, with the portion reserved for them subscribed by 56.62 times. This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their portion by 52.38 times. Participation from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was the lowest at 6.73 times.

Aequs IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The strong investor sentiment for the public offering was also reflected in the grey market, where the unlisted shares of the company were trading at ₹170.5, commanding a GMP of ₹46.5 or 37.5 per cent on the final day of subscription. Aequs IPO details ALSO READ: Corona Remedies IPO opens Dec 8 | Park Medi World IPO opens Dec 10 Investors willing to invest in the Aequs IPO can bid for a minimum of 120 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,880 to bid for one lot (120 shares) and ₹1,93,440 to bid for the maximum of 13 lots (1,560 shares). Investors willing to invest in the Aequs IPO can bid for a minimum of 120 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,880 to bid for one lot (120 shares) and ₹1,93,440 to bid for the maximum of 13 lots (1,560 shares). Aequs IPO worth ₹921.8 crore comprises a fresh issue of 54 million equity shares aggregating to ₹670 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 20.3 million equity shares aggregating to ₹251.81 crore. The public offering is available at a price band of ₹118 to ₹124 per share, with a lot size of 120 shares.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE According to the RHP, Aequs plans to use ₹433.17 crore from the fresh issue proceeds for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings. Around ₹415.62 crore will be invested into three wholly owned subsidiaries, AeroStructures Manufacturing India (₹174.82 crore), Aequs Consumer Products (₹231.16 crore), and Aequs Engineered Plastics (₹9.63 crore). The company will also allocate ₹64 crore for capital expenditure on machinery and equipment, including ₹8.11 crore for the parent entity and ₹55.89 crore through AeroStructures Manufacturing India. The remaining funds will be deployed for inorganic growth opportunities, strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes. Aequs IPO allotment date, listing date As the public issue closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment of Aequs IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, December 8. Successful allottees will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts by December 9.