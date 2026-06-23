Waterways Leisure IPO invites bids; here's everything investors should know

Waterways Leisure Tourism’s initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, with the cruise tourism operator looking to raise ₹585 crore through an entirely fresh issue of equity shares.

The company has already raised ₹263.25 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue opening, allotting 32.58 lakh shares at ₹808 apiece. The anchor book saw participation from Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Cullinan Opportunities Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, M7 Global Fund, Nova Global Opportunities Fund, Stellar Growth Fund, ASAS Global Fund and Maybank Securities, among others.

Issue structure, price band

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 7.2 million shares aggregating ₹585 crore, with no offer-for-sale component. The price band has been fixed at ₹769–₹808 per share, and the issue will be offered in lots of 18 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 18 shares and in multiples thereof.