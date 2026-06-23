Turtlemint IPO trails on Day 3; subscription at 56% as issue nears close

The initial public offering (IPO) of technology-enabled insurance distribution platform Turtlemint Fintech Solutions is struggling to get fully booked, with the subscription window set to close in the next few hours on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. The ₹882.67 crore public issue, which opened for subscription on Friday, June 19, 2026, has received a subdued response from investors and remains undersubscribed so far. According to NSE data, the issue received bids for 1,82,83,664 shares against 3,29,01,878 shares on offer, translating into a subscription of 56 per cent as of 11:45 AM on Tuesday. None of the investor categories was fully subscribed. Retail investors subscribed 76 per cent of their quota, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 73 per cent, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) lagged at 8 per cent of their reserved portion.

Grey market trends also indicate muted sentiment toward the issue. Market sources revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at ₹153 apiece, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹1 per share, or 0.66 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band.

Turtlemint IPO details

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 43.5 million equity shares aggregating ₹660.72 crore and an offer for sale of 14.6 million shares aggregating ₹221.95 crore.

The issue is offered at a price band of ₹144–152 per share, with a lot size of 98 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 98 shares and in multiples thereafter.

At the upper end of the price band, retail investors need to invest a minimum of ₹14,896 for one lot. The maximum retail investment, comprising 13 lots or 1,274 shares, amounts to ₹1,93,648.

As the public issue is in its final hours of subscription, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on June 24, 2026.

Shares of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE, tentatively on June 29, 2026.

ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS component, as the funds will go to the selling shareholders. Proceeds from the fresh issue, Turtlemint Fintech said, will be used for cloud and server infrastructure, salaries for technology and product development teams, marketing initiatives, lease payments for existing properties of the company and its wholly owned subsidiary TIB, investment in TIB for working capital requirements, funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

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