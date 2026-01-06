Yajur Fibres IPO opens Jan 7; GMP flat: Check price band, key dates, more

Yajur Fibres IPO: The initial public offering of The initial public offering of Yajur Fibres , a manufacturer of premium cottonised bast fibres and yarns, will open for public subscription on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹120.41 crore through its maiden public issue comprising a fresh issuance of 6.9 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Yajur Fibres IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹168 to ₹174 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹2,78,400 to bid for two lots consisting of 1,600 shares.

Here are the key details of the Yajur Fibres IPO: Yajur Fibres IPO GMP According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Yajur Fibres were trading flat at ₹174, the upper end of the price band. Yajur Fibres IPO key dates ALSO READ | Bharat Coking Coal sets IPO price band at ₹21-23: Check key details here The public issue will remain open for subscription until Friday, January 9, 2026. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 12, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Tuesday, January 13. Yajur Fibres shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Yajur Fibres IPO registrar, lead manager MAS Services is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while Horizon Management is serving as the sole book-running lead manager. Yajur Fibres IPO objective ALSO READ | Chartered Speed gets Sebi nod for ₹855 crore IPO; check key details here According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹11.92 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for setting up a 50,000 square feet shed in the existing manufacturing unit and installation of additional production capacity of 4 tons per day at its existing manufacturing unit at Jagannathpur, Phuleshwar, Uluberia, District Howrah. It will use ₹48 crore for investment in subsidiary Yashodha Linen Yarn for setting up a greenfield unit at Vikram Udyogpuri, DMIC (Industrial Park, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh) for 100 per cent wet spun linen yarn and blended yarn. Additionally, the company will reserve ₹36 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.