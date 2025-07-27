Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Debt fund near ₹20 trillion milestone as flows revive and AUM durge

Debt fund near ₹20 trillion milestone as flows revive and AUM durge

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 11:07 PM IST
Assets under management (AUM) in debt mutual fund (MF) schemes are closing in on the ₹20 trillion mark after growing more than 20 per cent over the past year, buoyed up by renewed inflows and mark-to-market (MTM) gains. 
As of June 2025, active debt funds managed ₹17.6 trillion, while passive debt schemes accounted for another ₹2.1 trillion. The combined AUM stood at ₹19.7 trillion — up 21 per cent from ₹16.2 trillion in June 2024. 
This recovery follows three years of sluggish growth, during which debt fund AUM rose just 5 per cent between June 2023 and June 2024. 
Analysts attribute the recent pickup in AUM to stronger inflows, backed by improved returns and a more favourable outlook for certain segments of the debt market, such as corporate bonds. Ample banking system liquidity has also channelled more money into liquid and other short-duration funds. 
“After a difficult 2024, the fixed-income category has already seen net inflows of ₹1.21 trillion in the first half of 2025, pointing to 
a possible structural shift,” said Nehal Meshram, senior analyst for manager research at Morningstar Investment Research India. 
Money market funds led the charge between June 2024 and June 2025, adding over ₹86,000 crore in assets. Liquid funds followed with nearly ₹80,000 crore, while corporate bond funds added close to ₹53,000 crore. 
With the rate-cut cycle, which favoured longer-duration bonds, likely behind us, investor interest has tilted towards short-horizon schemes. Analysts say the current risk/reward balance supports the short end of the yield curve. 
“Spreads on high-grade bonds and select credits at the shorter end remain attractive. With global volatility expected to reset market expectations, duration strategies will need to stay nimble. Short-tenor, high-grade bond funds continue to offer higher accruals, wider spreads, and a more optimal risk/reward profile — both in the coming months and into next year,” SBI MF said in a note earlier this month. 
 

Topics :Mutual Fundassets under managementMF schemesMarketsDebt FundsEquity funds

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

